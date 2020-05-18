Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions, Writethru

May 18, 2020 9:04 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Logan Stenberg and DT John Penisini to four-year contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nick Nelson on waivers. Signed CB Prince Amukamara.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB De’Lance Turner.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced S Anthony Harris has signed franchise tender offer.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Announced football WR Mason Donaldson has transferred from Connecticut, OL Mike Edwards has transferred from Wake Forest, DB C.J. Smith has transferred from Minnesota and LB Jack Smith has transferred from Purdue.

