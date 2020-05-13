Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Schedule-Winners

May 13, 2020 5:54 pm
 
Feb. 14 – NextEra Energy 250 (Grant Enfinger)

Feb. 21 – Strat 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 14 – Vet Tix Camping World 200, Hampton, Ga. (postponed)

March 20 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race at Homestead, Homestead, Fla. (postponed)

March 27 – Vankor 350, Fort Worth, Texas (postponed)

April 18 – ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (postponed)

May 1 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race At Dover, Dover, Del. (postponed)

May 26 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race at Charlotte-1, Concord, N.C.

May 30 – Kansas 250, Kansas City, Kan. (TBA)

June 5 – SpeedyCash.com 400, Fort Worth, Texas (TBA)

June 12 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race at Iowa, Newton, Iowa (TBA)

June 19 – Chicagoland 225, Joliet, Ill. (TBA)

June 27 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race At Pocono, Long Pond, Pa. (TBA)

July 9 – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky. (TBA)

July 30 – Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio (TBA)

Aug. 8 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race At Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich. (TBA)

Aug. 21 – WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power, Madison, Ill. (TBA)

Sept. 6 – Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario (TBA)

Sept. 17 – UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn. (TBA)

Sept. 25 – World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas, Nev. (TBA)

Oct. 3 – Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala. (TBA)

Oct. 30 – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 6 – Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz. (TBA)

