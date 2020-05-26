NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco 300 Results

Monday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 203 laps, 0 points.

2. (12) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 203, 41.

3. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 203, 46.

4. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 203, 51.

5. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 203, 32.

6. (22) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 203, 0.

7. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 203, 30.

8. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 203, 29.

9. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 203, 30.

10. (17) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 203, 27.

11. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 203, 39.

12. (5) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 202, 32.

13. (19) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 201, 24.

14. (21) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 201, 23.

15. (34) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 201, 22.

16. (37) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 201, 21.

17. (14) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (36) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

19. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (8) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 28.

21. (30) Mason Massey, Toyota, 200, 16.

22. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 200, 15.

23. (16) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, accident, 198, 13.

25. (23) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (31) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

27. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 197, 21.

28. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 197, 9.

29. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 196, 18.

30. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 196, 7.

31. (24) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 193, 6.

32. (27) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 176, 5.

33. (26) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 173, 0.

34. (25) Timmy Hill, Toyota, engine, 151, 0.

35. (35) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, engine, 26, 2.

36. (20) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, garage, 15, 1.

37. (29) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, overheating, 11, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.739 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 43 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.178 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 53 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Chastain 0-31; K.Busch 32; R.Chastain 33-37; K.Busch 38-50; R.Chastain 51; K.Busch 52; R.Chastain 53-80; K.Busch 81-98; R.Chastain 99; K.Busch 100; R.Chastain 101-102; K.Busch 103-149; M.Annett 150-158; A.Cindric 159-174; N.Gragson 175; A.Cindric 176-182; N.Gragson 183; A.Cindric 184-189; K.Busch 190-201; A.Cindric 202; K.Busch 203

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 8 times for 94 laps; R.Chastain, 6 times for 68 laps; A.Cindric, 4 times for 30 laps; M.Annett, 1 time for 9 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 2; H.Burton, 1; N.Gragson, 1; B.Jones, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 251; 2. A.Cindric, 243; 3. R.Chastain, 239; 4. H.Burton, 234; 5. N.Gragson, 232; 6. J.Allgaier, 218; 7. R.Sieg, 192; 8. B.Jones, 186; 9. J.Haley, 186; 10. M.Annett, 169; 11. R.Herbst, 160; 12. B.Brown, 144; 13. D.Hemric, 135; 14. A.Labbe, 128; 15. J.Williams, 127; 16. M.Snider, 108.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

