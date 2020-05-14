NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

Feb. 15 – NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Noah Gragson)

Feb. 22 – Boyd Gaming 300 (Chase Briscoe)

Feb. 29 – Production Alliance Group 300 (Harrison Burton)

March 7 – LS Tractor 200 (Brandon Jones)

March 14 – EchoPark 250, Hampton, Ga.(suspended)

March 21 – 2020Census.GOV 300, Homestead, Fla.(suspended)

April 30 – My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas(suspended)

April 4 – Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco, Bristol, Tenn.(suspended)

April 25 – MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.(suspended)

May 2 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.(suspended)

May 19 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington-1, Darlington, S.C.

May 25 – Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

May 30 – Mid-Ohio 170, Lexington, Ohio (TBA)

June 6 – LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (TBA)

June 13 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa, Newton, Iowa (TBA)

June 20 – Chicagoland 300, Joliet, Ill. (TBA)

June 28 – Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Long Pond, Pa. (TBA)

July 4 – Penzoil 150, Speedway, Ind. (TBA)

July 10 – Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. (TBA)

July 18 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At New Hampshire, Loudon, N.H. (TBA)

Aug. 1 – U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa (TBA)

Aug. 8 – Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (TBA)

Aug. 15 – Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (TBA)

Aug. 22 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del. (TBA)

Aug. 28 – Coca-Cola 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (TBA)

Sept. 5 – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C. (TBA)

Sept. 11 – Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va. (TBA)

Sept. 18 – Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn. (TBA)

Sept. 26 – Alsco 300, Las Vegas, Nev. (TBA)

Oct. 10 – Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C. (TBA)

Oct. 17 – Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan. (TBA)

Oct. 24 – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas (TBA)

Oct. 31 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va. (TBA)

Nov. 7 – Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Avondale, Ariz. (TBA)

