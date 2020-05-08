Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

May 8, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Milwaukee at Miami, ppd.

Cincinnati at Colorado, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

Arizona at Milwaukee, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Cincinnati at Colorado, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Arizona at Milwaukee, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Cincinnati at Colorado, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

