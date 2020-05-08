All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
Milwaukee at Miami, ppd.
Cincinnati at Colorado, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
Arizona at Milwaukee, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Cincinnati at Colorado, ppd.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Arizona at Milwaukee, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Cincinnati at Colorado, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, ppd.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
