East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.
Washington at Arizona, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, ppd.
Colorado at Miami, ppd.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.
Washington at Arizona, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ppd.
Atlanta at San Francisco, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, ppd.
Colorado at Miami, ppd.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.
Atlanta at San Francisco, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ppd.
Washington at Arizona, ppd.
