National League Glance

May 15, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Washington at Arizona, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, ppd.

Colorado at Miami, ppd.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.

Washington at Arizona, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ppd.

Atlanta at San Francisco, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, ppd.

Colorado at Miami, ppd.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, ppd.

Atlanta at San Francisco, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ppd.

Washington at Arizona, ppd.

