All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, ppd.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, ppd.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Detroit at Arizona, ppd.
Atlanta at Seattle, ppd.
Miami at San Diego, ppd.
Colorado at San Francisco, ppd.
