All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, ppd.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, ppd.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, ppd.
Washington at Texas, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.
Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Colorado at San Francisco, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Miami at San Diego, ppd.
Atlanta at Seattle, ppd.
Detroit at Arizona, ppd.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.