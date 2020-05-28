Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

May 28, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, ppd.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington at Texas, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, ppd.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, ppd.

Washington at Texas, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Detroit (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Miami (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), ppd.

Colorado (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Colorado at San Francisco, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Miami at San Diego, ppd.

Atlanta at Seattle, ppd.

Detroit at Arizona, ppd.

