NBA in talks with Disney about resuming season…NHL playoff talks move forward…Nationals delay ring ceremony

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July. It’s the clearest sign yet that the league believes the season can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. The National Basketball Players Association is also part of the talks. Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the conversations were still “exploratory,” and that the site would be used for practices and housing as well. Major League Soccer is also in talks to resume its season at Disney, but there is plenty of room for both. The entire Disney complex is roughly 40 square miles.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL Players Association has accepted a proposal on a 24-team playoff format, but there are other items to discuss in the league’s bid to resume play. Those questions include potential game locations, when players can return to their respective teams and what non-playoff teams will be allowed to do during what could potentially become a 10-month break between games. Under the plan proposed by the NHL/NHLPA Return To Play committee, the top four teams in each conference would play each other in a mini-tournament for seeding. The remaining 16 teams face off in a best-of-five series play-in round to set the final 16 to compete for the Stanley Cup.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have changed their plans for their virtual World Series ring ceremony after players decided they would rather wait until they could reunite in person to receive their new jewelry. The Nationals previously announced they were going to give out the rings during a show broadcast on television and online — an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. They still plan to unveil the design of the ring tomorrow to mark the anniversary of the date they began their turnaround from a 19-31 record to World Series champs. They are also going ahead with a fundraiser for two food banks and the showing of a documentary about Washington’s 2019 season.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Baseball League has canceled its summer season, which was scheduled to begin on June 29. The five-team league is made up of college players from mostly the Lower 48 states but also from places as far away as Taiwan. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, travel and housing would have been a logistical challenge during the seven weeks of play.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and the rest of the Spanish league can resume play in June after three months of waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced today that Spain’s wildly popular top tier, La Liga, and other professional sports competitions will be allowed to resume from June 8, providing Spain keeps its coronavirus outbreak in check. It’s unclear when the first games will be played.

