Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Netherlands coach Koeman undergoes heart procedure

May 3, 2020 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement.

The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful “heart catheterization” and will return home Monday, his management company Wasserman said. It did not elaborate on the nature of the procedure and nor did the Dutch soccer association.

Dutch national broadcaster NOS cited Koeman’s business manager, Rob Jansen, as saying that the former Barcelona player was hospitalized after feeling chest pain after a bike ride.

“We are shocked and wish him a good recovery,” the Dutch national team’s spokesman Bas Ticheler told The Associated Press.

Advertisement

Koeman’s management said the coach would be resting in coming days.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it in unclear when the Dutch team will play again. The European Championship that was due to start June 12 has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union