New dates set for world swim championships: May 13-19, 2022

May 4, 2020 4:09 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — The postponed-World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, the governing body of world swimming said on Monday.

The date was moved forward a year after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 until 2021.

The swimming championships had been schedule for July 16-Aug. 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics dates.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned,” FINA President Julio Maglione said in a statement.

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23, 2021. They are followed by the Paralympic Games opening on Aug. 24.

