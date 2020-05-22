Listen Live Sports

New England bishop takes tongue-in-cheek shot at Tom Brady

May 22, 2020 2:57 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Roman Catholic bishop in New England says not even a Hail Mary is going to help Tom Brady win a seventh Super Bowl championship now that he’s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet Friday, took a swipe at the former Patriots quarterback while praising Brady’s former boss for raising more than $1 million for coronavirus relief by auctioning a Super Bowl ring.

“Bob Kraft is auctioning a Super Bowl ring for charity,” Tobin tweeted. “Very admirable indeed. But is it true that Tom Brady bid on it because he knows it’s the only way he’ll get another ring?”

Brady won six championships in 20 seasons in New England before signing a free agent deal with Tampa Bay.

Tobin proudly touts in his Twitter profile that he’s a Pittsburgh native. That prompted a couple of people to reply that Brady has a better chance at another ring than Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Associated Press

