Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New Zealand’s “Nomads” in Australia for rugby league season

May 3, 2020 1:50 am
 
2 min read
      

They’re being dubbed the New Zealand “Nomads,” and with good reason.

The New Zealand Warriors of the National Rugby League were scheduled to arrive at a small regional airport in New South Wales state on Sunday after being given permission to enter Australia despite a general ban on incoming travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a 14-day isolation period during which they’ll be able to train at Tamworth in the northwestern part of the state, they’ll likely move down to the Central Coast north of Sydney and play most of their matches in that area once the planned resumption of the season on May 28.

They’ll be without their families, for now, and will likely not be able to return to New Zealand until the NRL season ends. That’s nearly six months from now, in October.

Advertisement

Warriors chief executive Cameron George hopes families can follow in coming months, if current restrictions are relaxed. He said an in-house “well-being” officer will remain with the team during the season, while the club will ensure their families have support back in New Zealand.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

The club also has the option to apply for a replacement if any player needs to return home prematurely.

“The squad we’re taking across is the intended squad that we play with for the duration of the season,” George told Australian Associated Press. “But if things change for personal reasons for individuals, on a case-by-case basis we can make application to the NRL, particularly on compassionate grounds.”

Two NRL rounds were played before the season was suspended on March 23 due to the pandemic. Australian media reported Saturday that the NRL plans a 20-round season in a revised schedule with the grand final championship to be played on Oct. 25.

The match venues have not been determined, although they are all expected to be played in New South Wales.

On Friday, the Queensland government said borders would be open for the state’s three NRL teams to play in New South Wales. Currently there are restrictions on travel between the two states.

It means North Queensland, Brisbane and the Gold Coast will not need to enter isolation camps in Sydney and can remain at home with their families before the season resumes.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Australian states have been easing restriction due to the pandemic, with the national COVID-19 death toll a relatively low 95 midway through Sunday and with new cases declining.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union