Newly independent UConn signs deal with CBS Sports Network

May 11, 2020 3:03 pm
 
1 min read
      

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has agreed to a multi-year television deal that will put most of its home football games on CBS Sports Network, the school announced Monday.

The university did not disclose the financial details of the deal between CBS and Learfield IMG College, which holds UConn’s athletics multimedia rights, but said it is worth seven figures over four years.

Under the contract, the network plans to televise four UConn home games in 2020 (Indiana, Liberty, Middle Tennessee and Army) and all home games from 2021-2023.

This will be the Huskies’ first season as a football independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.

Most of UConn’s sports teams will be playing in the Big East, which signed a 12-year, $500 million media deal with Fox in 2013.

UConn officials had expressed displeasure with the AAC last year when that conference and ESPN announced a new 12-year TV contract. That deal was designed to increase revenue for the league’s schools from about $2 million to $7 million a year, but it put many games on ESPN-plus, the company’s subscription digital platform.

“CBS Sports is a tremendous brand for our football program to be associated with and I know UConn Nation will be pleased that it will be able to watch the Huskies compete against a compelling group of opponents on a nationally-distributed network,” athletic director David Benedict said Monday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

