NFL Career Coaching Victories

Coach, Teams W L T Pct.
Don Shula, Balt-Miami 347 173 6 .666
George Halas, Chicago 324 151 31 .682
x-Bill Belichick, Cle-NE 304 139 0 .686
Tom Landry, Dallas 270 178 0 .603
Curly Lambeau, GB-Was-Chi 229 134 22 .631
x-Andy Reid, Phi-KC 222 142 1 .610
Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh 209 156 1 .572
Marty Schottenheimer, Cle-KC-Was-SD 205 139 1 .596
Dan Reeves, Den-NYG-Atl 201 174 2 .536
Chuck Knox, LA-Buf-Sea 193 158 1 .550
Bill Parcells, NYG-NE-NYJ-Dal 183 138 1 .570
Tom Coughlin, Jax-NYG 182 157 0 .537
Mike Shanahan, LA Raiders-Den-Was 178 144 0 .553
Jeff Fisher, HouTen-StlLA 178 171 1 .510
Mike Holmgren, GB-Sea 174 122 0 .588
Joe Gibbs, Was 171 101 0 .629
Paul Brown, Cle-Cin 170 108 6 .612
Bud Grant, Min 168 108 5 .608
Bill Cowher, Pit 161 99 1 .619
Marv Levy, KC-Buf 154 120 0 .562
Steve Owen, NY Giants 153 108 17 .586
Tony Dungy, TB-Ind 148 79 0 .652
x-active
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.