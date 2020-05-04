Listen Live Sports

NFL Career Coaching Victories

May 4, 2020 3:13 pm
 
Coach, Teams  W    L   T  Pct.

Don Shula, Balt-Miami 347 173  6 .666

George Halas, Chicago 324 151 31 .682

x-Bill Belichick, Cle-NE 304 139  0 .686

Tom Landry, Dallas 270 178  0 .603

Curly Lambeau, GB-Was-Chi 229 134 22 .631

x-Andy Reid, Phi-KC 222 142  1 .610

Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh 209 156  1 .572

Marty Schottenheimer, Cle-KC-Was-SD 205 139  1 .596

Dan Reeves, Den-NYG-Atl 201 174  2 .536

Chuck Knox, LA-Buf-Sea 193 158  1 .550

Bill Parcells, NYG-NE-NYJ-Dal 183 138  1 .570

Tom Coughlin, Jax-NYG 182 157  0 .537

Mike Shanahan, LA Raiders-Den-Was 178 144  0 .553

Jeff Fisher, HouTen-StlLA 178 171  1 .510

Mike Holmgren, GB-Sea 174 122  0 .588

Joe Gibbs, Was 171 101  0 .629

Paul Brown, Cle-Cin 170 108  6 .612

Bud Grant, Min 168 108  5 .608

Bill Cowher, Pit 161  99  1 .619

Marv Levy, KC-Buf 154 120  0 .562

Steve Owen, NY Giants 153 108 17 .586

Tony Dungy, TB-Ind 148  79  0 .652

