NWHL’s 6th team entering 6th season gets name: Toronto Six

May 19, 2020 4:43 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Six is the magic number and name for the National Women’s Hockey League’s expansion franchise in Toronto.

The Toronto Six name and gold-colored maple leaf logo embedded in a red and black TO6 crest were unveiled Tuesday by the NWHL, which is adding its sixth team while entering its sixth season.

The name was the most popular in an internet poll conducted by the NWHL shortly after the U.S.-based league announced it was establishing its first team in Canada last month.

The gold represents southern Ontario’s so-called “Golden Horseshoe” region, which begins in Toronto and follows the curve of Lake Ontario in extending to Niagara Falls. The red color and maple leaf reflect Canada’s red-and-white flag.

“We wanted a bold, clean and modern brand for the team, for the game and for the city,” Six chairwoman Tyler Tumminia said.

Toronto joins the league’s five teams, which are based in Boston; Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The NWHL is scheduled to open its 2020-21 season in mid-November.

The Associated Press

