Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma, Arkansas sked 2 hoops games in Tulsa, start in ’20

May 6, 2020 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

Oklahoma and Arkansas have agreed to play two basketball games at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The schools made the announcement in news releases on Wednesday.

The first two matchups are scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020, and Dec. 11, 2021. Arkansas said there could be additional games in December of 2022 and 2023.

The BOK Center is 125 miles from the Oklahoma campus and 116 miles from the Arkansas campus. Seating will be divided at midcourt to create a unique atmosphere.

Advertisement

Arkansas owns a 16-12 lead in the series, but the Sooners have won seven of the last 11 meetings. In their most recent game, the Razorbacks defeated the Sooners 92-83 on Nov. 23, 2017, at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

The teams have several connections. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was an assistant for Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger during two of his seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield spent eight seasons on Kruger’s staff at Oklahoma, including OU’s run to the 2016 Final Four.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|6 reStart Reston Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps local food bank provide for community

Today in History

1935: FDR creates the Works Progress Administration