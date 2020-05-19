Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma basketball team to face Florida next 2 seasons

May 19, 2020 2:21 pm
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger will return to the University of Florida as the opposing coach for the first time in 2021.

Oklahoma announced Tuesday the schools have scheduled a home-and-home series the next two seasons. The Sooners expect to host the Gators on Dec. 2, 2020, and will make their first trip to Florida the next season on a date to be determined.

Kruger coached Florida from 1990-96 and led the Gators to the Final Four in 1994.

Oklahoma and Florida have played three times, including twice in the last four years. The Sooners won the most recent matchup 65-60 in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

