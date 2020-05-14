Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma WR Haselwood injures lower leg in freak accident

May 14, 2020 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood injured his lower leg in a freak accident at home in Georgia and is expected to miss at least part of the upcoming season.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement during a Zoom call Thursday.

Haselwood had 19 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown last season as a freshman. He had six receptions for 59 yards against Texas Tech and a season-high 78 yards and a touchdown against South Dakota.

Haselwood was in position to get a lot more action. Oklahoma’s top receiver last season, CeeDee Lamb, went to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL draft.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|14 Fort Belvoir Procurement and Tech Plus...
5|14 2020 Cybersecurity Canon Awards...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Florida returns after more than two years of deployment

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system