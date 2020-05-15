Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ole Miss signs Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White

May 15, 2020 1:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Mississippi.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis announced White’s signing on Friday. The 6-foot-8 forward ranked as the No. 2 graduate transfer according to ESPN.

White averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Arizona State last season. He was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and led the team with 35 blocked shots.

He started 92 of his 95 games over the past three seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 boards. He shot 60.5% from the floor, second on Arizona State’s career list.

Advertisement

White is the second graduate transfer to join the Rebels for next season, joining former Rider player Dimencio Vaughn.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system