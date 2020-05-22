Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Packers’ Montravius Adams faces marijuana, driving charges

May 22, 2020 10:50 am
 
< a min read
      

ELKO, Ga. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested in Georgia this week and charged with marijuana and driving offenses.

He was stopped Tuesday just after 6 p.m. on suspicion of driving with a suspended registration and no insurance, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office report. It was not immediately clear why police had such suspicions.

An officer detected a scent of marijuana, which was found in a search of the car, the report said.

He faces misdemeanor charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving with a suspended registration and driving without insurance.

Advertisement

Adams was released from the Houston County Detention Center on $2,964 bond.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Packers said in a statement they are aware of what happened but will not comment further because it is an “ongoing legal matter.”

Adams, 24, is a 2017 third-round draft pick from Auburn. He had 19 tackles last year while playing in 14 games and making two starts. He finished with 26 tackles and 1 ½ sacks in 2018 while playing 16 games and making one start.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C-17 Globemasters fly above medical facilities in Charleston, SC

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system