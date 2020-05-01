Listen Live Sports

Packers sign defensive lineman Treyvon Hester

May 1, 2020 2:08 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, who is set to play for his fourth NFL team in as many seasons.

Hester, 27, played 15 games for the Washington Redskins last year.

The 2017 seventh-round draft pick from Toledo spent his rookie year playing 14 games and making one start for the Oakland Raiders. He played 12 games and made one start for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

He is best known for tipping Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to preserve the Eagles’ 16-15 victory over the Chicago Bears during a wild-card playoff game in the 2018 season. Parkeý’s kick bounced off the right upright and crossbar.

Green Bay added just one defensive lineman in last week’s draft, as it took Miami end Jonathan Garvin in the seventh round. The Packers ranked 23rd in the NFL in run defense last year and allowed 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

