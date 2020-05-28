Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers agree to terms with free agent CB Eli Apple

May 28, 2020 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Eli Apple.

The move gives the Panthers the experienced cornerback they coveted after James Bradberry signed as a free agent with the Giants.

Apple has started 48 games during four seasons in the NFL and has 233 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles but has never lived up to the billing of being the 10th overall selection in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State.

He started 15 games for the Saints last season and had 58 tackles and one forced fumble. He spent his first 2 1/2 seasons with the Giants before being traded midway through his third NFL season to the Saints.

Advertisement

Given Carolina’s lack of experience at the cornerback position, Apple has a chance to start right away. Carolina returns 2018 second-round pick Donte Jackson from last year’s team and drafted cornerbacks Troy Pride Jr. in the fourth round and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III in the seventh last month.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG, Navy seize drug trafficking vessel

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system