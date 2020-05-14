Penguins F Simon out 6-7 months following shoulder surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Simon is out six to seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Simon initially hurt the shoulder in a loss to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 29 and underwent surgery on April 29. The team announced the procedure on Thursday. The surgery would preclude Simon from returning if the 2019-2020 NHL season resumes. The league is currently on “pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25-year-old Simon had seven goals and 15 assists in 64 games this season for Pittsburgh.

