‘Peyton’s Places’ to return to ESPN+ for 2nd season

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — “Peyton’s Places,” an Emmy-nominated ESPN series in which Peyton Manning takes a lighthearted look at the history of the NFL, will return for a second season.

ESPN said Wednesday that the new season will include 15 episodes on ESPN+, its streaming service, and will run from Thanksgiving through the Super Bowl.

Manning, a record five-time NFL Most Valuable Player who becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January, hosted the 30-episode docuseries in 2019 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. His travels across America led to Manning throwing passes from a New York skyscraper to Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter on the ground; dressing like Elvis Presley for an impromptu touch football game at Graceland; and riding in a Hupmobile — the league’s founding occurred in a showroom for that car.

An executive producer of the series, Manning again will work with a team of NFL Films senior producers to choose the people, places and stories in the series.

“In preparing for Season 1, we identified so many interesting stories but didn’t have enough time to tell even a fraction of them,” he said. “I’m thrilled to bring the show back to ESPN+ for a second season so we can continue to dive into the great history of the NFL.”

