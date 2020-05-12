Listen Live Sports

Pinter becomes 1st of Colts’ 9 draft picks to sign contract

May 12, 2020 7:03 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed offensive lineman Danny Pinter, the first of their nine draft picks.

Team officials made the announcement Tuesday. The deal is for four years and about $3.6 million.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound offensive lineman was a fifth-round selection, No. 149 overall, after earning first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors at Ball State last season. Pinter left his home town of South Bend, Indiana, for Ball State after being recruited as a tight end.

He moved to offensive tackle in 2018 and now will compete for a job, likely as a guard, with the home-state Colts.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

