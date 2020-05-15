Listen Live Sports

Pistons’ Bruce Brown says he had thumb surgery last month

May 15, 2020 4:08 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Pistons guard Bruce Brown had thumb surgery last month and is ready to play if the NBA season resumes.

Brown said during a video conference Friday that a ligament was placed back onto his thumb bone.

“If the season was to start, I’d be back,” he said. “I think my timeline was like six weeks.”

Brown said he played through the problem this season, and while it could be painful, it didn’t limit him much.

Brown has scored 8.9 points per game this season, more than double his average as a rookie in 2018-19.

