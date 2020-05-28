Friday NBA

No games scheduled

MLB

No games scheduled

NHL

No games scheduled

NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY -10½ -10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND -6 -6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE -8 -8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO -5 -6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 -1 (47) at CAROLINA Seattle -1½ -1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia -6 -6½ (45) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT -1 -1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis -8 -7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA -3 -3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers -4 -3½ (44½) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO -7½ -8 (45½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS -4½ -4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas -2½ -2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh -3 -3½ (48) at NY GIANTS at DENVER -2½ -2½ (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.