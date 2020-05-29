Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

May 29, 2020 5:27 pm
 
Saturday
NBA

No games scheduled

MLB

No games scheduled

NHL

No games scheduled

NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY -10½ -10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND -6 -6½ (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE -8 -8½ (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO -5 -6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 -1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle -1½ -1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia -6 -6½ (45) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT -1 -1½ (44) Chicago
Indianapolis -8 -7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA -3 -3½ (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers -4 -3½ (44½) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO -7½ -8 (45½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS -4½ -4½ (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas -2½ -2½ (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh -3 -3½ (48) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER -2½ -2½ (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

