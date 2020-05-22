Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

QB Caylin Newton, Cam’s brother, transferrring to Auburn

May 22, 2020 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Howard quarterback Caylin Newton, the younger brother of ex-Carolina Panthers starter Cam, says he is transferring to Auburn.

Newton announced his decision on Twitter Friday, following in his brother’s footsteps. Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 while leading Auburn to the national championship.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Caylin Newton will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer. He entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in October after playing in four games. He will walk on with the Tigers, who are already at their 85-player scholarship limit.

Newton was the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive player of the year after passing for 2,629 yards and rushing for 504 yards.

Advertisement

He was the league’s rookie of the year as a freshman.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Auburn returns starting quarterback Bo Nix, but has scant experience behind him.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C-17 Globemasters fly above medical facilities in Charleston, SC

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system