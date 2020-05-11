Ravens sign Fluker, who will seek to replace Yanda at guard

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent guard D.J. Fluker, who is expected to compete for the opening on the offensive line created by the retirement of Marshal Yanda.

Fluker has 92 games of NFL experience over seven years with three teams, most recently the Seattle Seahawks. He has played primarily at right guard, the position Yanda manned for the majority of his 13 seasons before retiring in March.

Fluker signed a one-year contract, the Ravens announced Monday. He has 88 career starts, the last 57 of them at guard.

The 6-foot-5, 342-pound Fluker started in 14 regular-season games and had two playoff starts for Seattle at right guard last season.

Selected 11th overall out of Alabama in the 2013 draft by the Chargers, Fluker played tackle in his first two NFL seasons before switching to guard in 2015.

Before his two-year stint with the Seahawks, Fluker spent an injury-shortened 2017 season with the New York Giants. He played in nine games, including six starts, before being sidelined with a toe injury.

The Raven have placed a priority this offseason on filling the void at right guard. They drafted two offensive lineman and intend to give second-year pro Ben Powers a shot at stepping up into a starting role.

