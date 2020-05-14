Listen Live Sports

Reds lay off less than 25% of staff, cut pay for others

By JOE KAY
May 14, 2020 6:03 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds are laying off less than 25% of their staff and reducing pay for others on June 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cincinnati made the announcement on its website Thursday.

The Miami Marlins will temporarily furlough 90 to 100 baseball operations employees beginning June 1, a person familiar with the decision said a day earlier. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins didn’t comment publicly.

Commissioner Rob Manfred cleared the way this month for teams to lay off or reduce the pay of managers, coaches and trainers at both the major league and minor league levels. Full-time scouts, also are covered by Uniform Employee Contracts, could be involved in cutbacks.

Manfred’s move was a response to the season put on hold because of the pandemic. Cincinnati was among the majority of teams that committed to paying full-time employees through May. Other teams had different pay arrangements for staff.

___ AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

