San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 13 14 12 3 6 Solano ss 6 2 2 0 0 1 .330 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .234 Austin lf 2 2 1 2 2 0 .185 b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Posey c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Longoria 3b 4 3 2 2 0 0 .254 Pillar cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .264 Slater rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .238 Panik 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .235 Samardzija p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .120 c-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 5 2 2 7 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .317 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Myers 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Machado 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .256 Garcia 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Renfroe lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Allen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Maton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Naylor ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .249 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176

San Francisco 000 241 240_13 14 2 San Diego 000 001 100_2 5 1

a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-struck out for Austin in the 8th. c-flied out for Samardzija in the 9th. d-struck out for Stock in the 9th.

E_Longoria 2 (15), Kinsler (5). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Longoria (19), Samardzija (2), Austin (2), Posey (24), Solano (13), Naylor (15), Garcia (13). 3B_Slater (3), Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Longoria (20), off Maton; Slater (5), off Maton; Pillar (21), off Stock. RBIs_Longoria 2 (69), Slater 2 (21), Austin 2 (20), Posey 2 (38), Belt (57), Pillar 3 (87), Machado (85), Naylor (32). SB_Tatis Jr. (16), Margot (20). CS_Tatis Jr. (6). SF_Machado. S_Samardzija.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Panik, Slater, Posey); San Diego 6 (Renfroe, Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Reyes, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; San Diego 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Posey, Belt, Machado, Kinsler 2, Naylor.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 11-12 8 5 2 2 2 6 114 3.52 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.90

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen, L, 2-3 4 7 6 6 2 3 83 6.75 Maton 3 4 3 3 1 1 56 7.77 Wingenter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 5.65 Stock 1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1 28 10.13

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0, Stock 1-1. HBP_Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.