San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|13
|14
|12
|3
|6
|
|Solano ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Austin lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.185
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Posey c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Longoria 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.264
|Slater rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Samardzija p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|c-Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Garcia 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Renfroe lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Allen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Naylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|San Francisco
|000
|241
|240_13
|14
|2
|San Diego
|000
|001
|100_2
|5
|1
a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-struck out for Austin in the 8th. c-flied out for Samardzija in the 9th. d-struck out for Stock in the 9th.
E_Longoria 2 (15), Kinsler (5). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Longoria (19), Samardzija (2), Austin (2), Posey (24), Solano (13), Naylor (15), Garcia (13). 3B_Slater (3), Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Longoria (20), off Maton; Slater (5), off Maton; Pillar (21), off Stock. RBIs_Longoria 2 (69), Slater 2 (21), Austin 2 (20), Posey 2 (38), Belt (57), Pillar 3 (87), Machado (85), Naylor (32). SB_Tatis Jr. (16), Margot (20). CS_Tatis Jr. (6). SF_Machado. S_Samardzija.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Panik, Slater, Posey); San Diego 6 (Renfroe, Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Reyes, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; San Diego 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Posey, Belt, Machado, Kinsler 2, Naylor.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 11-12
|8
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|114
|3.52
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.90
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 2-3
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|83
|6.75
|Maton
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|56
|7.77
|Wingenter
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|5.65
|Stock
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|10.13
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0, Stock 1-1. HBP_Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.