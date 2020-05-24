Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

May 24, 2020 6:07 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 13 14 12 3 6
Solano ss 6 2 2 0 0 1 .330
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .234
Austin lf 2 2 1 2 2 0 .185
b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Posey c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .257
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Longoria 3b 4 3 2 2 0 0 .254
Pillar cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .264
Slater rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .238
Panik 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Samardzija p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .120
c-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 5 2 2 7
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .317
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Myers 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Machado 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .256
Garcia 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Renfroe lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Allen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Maton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Naylor ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .249
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
San Francisco 000 241 240_13 14 2
San Diego 000 001 100_2 5 1

a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-struck out for Austin in the 8th. c-flied out for Samardzija in the 9th. d-struck out for Stock in the 9th.

E_Longoria 2 (15), Kinsler (5). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Longoria (19), Samardzija (2), Austin (2), Posey (24), Solano (13), Naylor (15), Garcia (13). 3B_Slater (3), Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Longoria (20), off Maton; Slater (5), off Maton; Pillar (21), off Stock. RBIs_Longoria 2 (69), Slater 2 (21), Austin 2 (20), Posey 2 (38), Belt (57), Pillar 3 (87), Machado (85), Naylor (32). SB_Tatis Jr. (16), Margot (20). CS_Tatis Jr. (6). SF_Machado. S_Samardzija.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Panik, Slater, Posey); San Diego 6 (Renfroe, Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Reyes, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; San Diego 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Posey, Belt, Machado, Kinsler 2, Naylor.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 11-12 8 5 2 2 2 6 114 3.52
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.90
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen, L, 2-3 4 7 6 6 2 3 83 6.75
Maton 3 4 3 3 1 1 56 7.77
Wingenter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 5.65
Stock 1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1 28 10.13

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0, Stock 1-1. HBP_Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C-17 Globemasters fly above medical facilities in Charleston, SC

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system