San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

May 24, 2020 6:07 pm
 
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 13 14 12 Totals 33 2 5 2
Solano ss 6 2 2 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0
Austin lf 2 2 1 2 Myers 1b 1 0 0 0
b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 1
Posey c 5 1 2 2 Garcia 3b 1 0 1 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 3 2 2 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0
Pillar cf 5 1 1 3 Mejía c 4 1 1 0
Slater rf 5 1 2 2 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 5 1 2 0 Allen p 1 0 0 0
Samardzija p 3 1 1 0 Maton p 1 0 0 0
c-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 a-Naylor ph-lf 2 0 1 1
Margot cf 2 0 0 0
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0
Stock p 0 0 0 0
d-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 241 240 13
San Diego 000 001 100 2

E_Longoria 2 (15), Kinsler (5). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Longoria (19), Samardzija (2), Austin (2), Posey (24), Solano (13), Naylor (15), Garcia (13). 3B_Slater (3), Tatis Jr. (6). HR_Longoria (20), Slater (5), Pillar (21). SB_Tatis Jr. (16), Margot (20). SF_Machado (3). S_Samardzija (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija, W, 11-12 8 5 2 2 2 6
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Allen, L, 2-3 4 7 6 6 2 3
Maton 3 4 3 3 1 1
Wingenter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Stock 1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1

Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).

