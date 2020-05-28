Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks add another RB option by signing Carlos Hyde

May 28, 2020 5:20 pm
 
1 min read
      

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added another option at running back by signing veteran Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal Thursday.

Hyde is coming off the best season of his career after rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns with Houston. It was his first 1,000-yard NFL campaign.

Hyde’s addition is a significant move because of the uncertainty among Seattle’s running backs.

Leading rusher Chris Carson suffered a significant hip injury late last season, although coach Pete Carroll has indicated Carson should be healthy for the season. The bigger question is the status of Rashaad Penny, who suffered a torn ACL in December and would seem to be a candidate to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Advertisement

Seattle also selected Deejay Dallas in the fourth round of the draft.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

Hyde started his career as a second-round pick of San Francisco. He spent four seasons with the 49ers, his best coming in 2016 when he rushed for 988 yards. He had eight TDs a year later before spending the 2018 season split between Cleveland and Jacksonville.

Last season, Hyde averaged 4.4 yards per carry and his 245 carries were a career high.

Seattle waived offensive lineman Demetrius Knox to clear a spot on the 90-man roster for Hyde.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Observing Ramadan at sea aboard the USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system