Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks release former 3rd-rounder Nazair Jones

May 4, 2020 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Former third-round pick Nazair Jones was one of four players waived by the Seattle Seahawks as the team reached its 90-man roster limit.

Jones, running back Adam Choice, defensive tackle Shakir Soto and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu were all released Monday. Jones was the only one to have played in a game for Seattle.

The defensive tackle had a promising rookie season in 2017, appearing in 11 games, recording two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. But injuries derailed the past two seasons. Jones appeared in only nine games in 2018 and didn’t play any games last season for Seattle due to a leg injury.

The moves were necessary as the Seahawks added 12 more undrafted free agents to their roster. That was in addition to the five signed last week, highlighted by Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk prepared for future tasking

Today in History

1970: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State