Seton Hall gets commitment from 6-foot-9 center Jeff Ngandu

May 19, 2020 12:03 pm
 
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Center Jeff Ngandu, a native of the Congo who played scholastically in Canada, has signed a letter of intent to play at Seton Hall.

Coach Kevin Willard announced the 6-foot-9 big man joined the Big East Conference basketball program on Tuesday.

Ngandu attended Orangeville Prep, which went 19-0 in winning the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championship last season. One of his top performances was a 12-point, 13-rebound game in October.

The Pirates were nationally ranked and on the verge of earning their fifth straight bid to the NCAA Tournament when the season was canceled two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Senior center Romaro Gill won’t be back next season, leaving 7-foot-2 junior Ike Obiagu in the middle.

Seton Hall, which shared the regular-season Big East title with Creighton and Villanova, returns six players from last season, including starters Sandro Mamukelashvili, Myles Cale and Jared Rhoden. It also added graduate transfer Bryce Aiken, a point guard from Harvard.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

