Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Spanish soccer league to resume full team training

May 30, 2020 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says full team training sessions will resume Monday, ahead of the first match to be played following the coronavirus stoppage.

La Liga said the government gave authorization on Saturday for squads to practice together. Until now, players had been limited to individual training before progressing to small groups.

The league, which has been on hold since March 12, will restart June 11 when Sevilla faces Real Betis without fans present. The 11 rounds remaining are due to be played until July 19, according to the government.

Barcelona has a two-point lead over second-place Real Madrid.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Observing Ramadan at sea aboard the USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system