Spanish soccer league to resume in June

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday that the soccer league in Spain will be allowed to resume from June 8.

While the top tier, La Liga, will be allowed to play from this date, it has already said it wants to resume play on June 12. It is unclear when the first games will be held.

There has been no play in the top tier due to the coronavirus crisis since March 12.

Teams have recently returned to training at club facilities, but with players practicing individually.

Barcelona is top of the league with a two-point lead over Real Madrid after 27 of 38 rounds.

