Spokane forward Adam Beckman selected WHL player of year

May 21, 2020 6:36 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman was selected the Western Hockey League player of the year Thursday.

Beckman, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was the lone player to crack the 100-point mark with 48 goals and 59 assists in 63 games. The 19-year-old Minnesota prospect is the first Chiefs player to win the award since Ray Whitney in 1991.

The Wild selected Beckman in the third round last summer.

