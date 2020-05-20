Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sports on TV

May 20, 2020 11:23 am
 
2 min read
      
Adv23
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 25
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA —

Tuesday, May 26
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

Advertisement
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen —

Wednesday, May 27
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Race at Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

        Let a dedicated public servant know how much you appreciate them this month through our 2nd annual May We Say Thank You campaign

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf —

Thursday, May 28
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge —

Friday, May 29
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Freiburg —

Saturday, May 30
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cheddar’s 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04

FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich —

Sunday, May 31
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ford City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07 —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Airmen graduate BMT proof of concept at Keesler AFB

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system