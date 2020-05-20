Sports on TV

|Adv23
|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, May 25
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA —
|Tuesday, May 26
|AUTO RACING
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — NBA2K League
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund
FS2 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen —
|Wednesday, May 27
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Race at Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf —
|Thursday, May 28
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
NBCSN — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge —
|Friday, May 29
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Freiburg —
|Saturday, May 30
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cheddar’s 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04
FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg
FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich —
|Sunday, May 31
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ford City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach
FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07 —
