Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

‘Sunday Night Football’ continues run as most-watched show

May 20, 2020 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will finish as prime time’s most-viewed series for the ninth consecutive year when the 2019-20 television season wraps up on Wednesday night.

According to Nielsen, “Sunday Night Football” averaged 20.5 million viewers in 2019, which was a 5% increase over 2018. It also marked NBC’s best season since 2015.

The most-viewed game was on Sept. 29 when 24.37 million tuned in to see New Orleans beat Dallas. “Sunday Night Football” ended up having eight of the 20 most-watched programs in the calendar year 2019. Ten games ended up having 20 million viewers or more.

“Sunday Night Football’s” nine-year streak on top is the longest-running streak according to Nielsen. “American Idol” had the previous record at six while “The Cosby Show” and “All in the Family” each had five-year runs on top.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Airmen graduate BMT proof of concept at Keesler AFB

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system