Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Swiss ski resort plans to create longest World Cup downhill

May 22, 2020 8:27 am
 
1 min read
      

ZERMATT, Switzerland (AP) — A downhill ski race that would be the longest in the World Cup is being planned to join the men’s circuit on a course connecting Switzerland and Italy near the Matterhorn mountain.

Officials in Zermatt told Swiss daily NZZ a 5-kilometer (3-mile) race could be ready to start in November 2022.

Racers would start at around 3,900 meters (12,800 feet) altitude on the Swiss side of the border and drop 1,100 meters (3,600 feet) into Italy.

Project leader Franz Julen told the newspaper it would not conflict with or challenge Switzerland’s traditional men’s downhill run at Wengen in January. That race covering 4.4 kilometers in around 2 ½ minutes is currently by far the longest World Cup race.

Advertisement

Wengen’s place on the calendar beyond next season is at risk in a financial dispute between race organizers and the Swiss ski federation over television rights.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

No European venue stages a men’s or women’s downhill race before December.

The glaciers at Zermatt could allow November racing before the men’s circuit moves to north America for the traditional first World Cup speed races at Lake Louise, Canada, and Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Julen, the former CEO of retailer Intersport, said Zermatt also wants to stage women’s World Cup races.

Races must be proposed by a national ski body and approved by the International Ski Federation.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C-17 Globemasters fly above medical facilities in Charleston, SC

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system