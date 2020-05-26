Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti turning pro back home in Italy

May 26, 2020 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti is skipping his final season to turn pro with Olimpia Milano is his home country of Italy.

The EuroLeague club announced the signing of Moretti on Tuesday, ending a three-year Texas Tech career that included a school record in free-throw accuracy at 90.6% (213 of 235).

Moretti played a strong supporting role in helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game during the 2018-19 season. Texas Tech lost to Virginia in overtime. Moretti shot 46% from 3-point range and averaged 11.5 points per game.

During a final season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Moretti was second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game while shooting 38% from long range.

Advertisement

Moretti is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Paolo Moretti, who played professionally in Italy and Greece is now a pro coach in Italy.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

The EuroLeague announced Monday it has canceled the remainder of this season because of the pandemic. The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

In-flight refueling with style

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system