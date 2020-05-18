Listen Live Sports

The Latest: 3rd-division soccer player in Germany has virus

May 18, 2020
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A soccer player in Germany for third-division club Chemnitz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chemnitz did not name the player but the club says he is “completely symptom-free.” That player and two other players who had contact with him will spend 14 days in isolation.

Chemnitz says the player tested positive in a sample taken Saturday but had tested negative in a sample from two days before that. The club says it can still return to full team training on Tuesday.

The first and second divisions in Germany returned to play Saturday but the third-division restart was postponed last week from its planned date of May 26. Some clubs have still not received clearance from local authorities to play or hold full training sessions.

Soccer players in Italy will have to wait at least another 24 hours before restarting full team training.

Italian clubs resumed training on an individual basis on May 4 when lockdown measures in the country started to ease. They were slated to return to training together on Monday but they have not yet been given the green light to do so by the Italian government’s scientific panel.

The medical protocol for the resumption of Serie A has proved contentious but a revised document was delivered to Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday and is expected to be given to the scientific panel on Monday.

Serie A plans to resume on June 13.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

