The Latest: Amiens asks for relegation review

The Latest on the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Amiens is asking the French soccer league to review its decision to relegate the club from the country’s top flight following the early termination of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team from northern France has started a petition to “demand justice for this far-reaching decision which goes against fairness in sport.”

Amiens was in 19th place in the 20-team Ligue 1, above only Toulouse, when sport around the world was brought to a halt in March due to the pandemic. The French league season was canceled last week under orders from the government.

Amiens had 10 games left to play and was four points behind 18th-place Nimes. The bottom two teams are automatically relegated in France.

Amiens says the “fairest choice” would be to expand Ligue 1 and make it a 22-team division for the 2020-21 season.

The club is asking “supporters from Amiens and lovers of football” to support its initiative, which “would make football and sport grow.”

___

The search is on for a new host for the women’s European gymnastics championships.

European Gymnastics, the continental governing body, says that France isn’t able to host the championships if they’re rescheduled to the fall of 2020, so the “call for a new host is open.”

The championships were meant to take place in Paris from April 29 through May 3 as a tune-up ahead of the Olympics but were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. European Gymnastics is still hoping to stage them on a new date.

European Gymnastics says the men’s European championships will remain in host nation Azerbaijan on rescheduled dates later this year, and the rhythmic gymnastics championships will stay in Ukraine.

It’s looking for a new host for the European trampoline championships to replace Sweden. That event has been moved from this month to spring 2021.

___

The head of English soccer says he does not expect crowds to be allowed back into matches “any time soon.”

The Premier League and other soccer competitions in England have been suspended two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association, which owns Wembley Stadium and runs the national teams, is cutting its annual budget by 75 million pounds ($93 million) as it tries to offset a potential “worst-case scenario” deficit of 300 million pounds over the next four years.

FA chairman Greg Clarke says “with social distancing in place for some time to come we do face substantial changes to the whole football ecosystem.”

In a letter to the FA Council, Clarke says “it’s hard to foresee crowds of fans – who are the lifeblood of the game – returning to matches any time soon.”

The English Football League, which operates the three professional divisions below the Premier League, has told clubs games might be played without fans until 2021.

The Premier League is trying to find a way of restarting next month. Liverpool is 25 points clear with nine games remaining.

The FA Cup quarterfinals are yet to be played.

___

