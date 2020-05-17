Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Goalie Lloris willing to play without fans

May 17, 2020 6:29 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in favor playing without fans for a long time if it helps “save” soccer clubs amid financial uncertainty.

The English Premier League hopes to re-start games by mid-June in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A World Cup winner with France, Lloris says “it’s important that soccer restarts, for today and tomorrow.”

He adds that “if we have to play behind closed doors for a long period of time in order to save soccer, then we have to.”

Lloris currently trains at his club every other day with “specific time slots” for each player, adding that “sometimes we pass each other, but from very far away.”

In a newspaper interview with Nice-Matin, Lloris says that arriving at training already dressed in his kit reminds him“of when I started out and my grand-parents would drop me off at training.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

