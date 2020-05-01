Listen Live Sports

The Latest: European Masters golf tournament canceled

May 1, 2020
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The European Masters golf tournament scheduled for August in Switzerland has been canceled.

Organizers say the decision came after the Swiss government extended a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August.

The tournament in the Swiss Alps was scheduled for Aug. 27-30.

Organizers say the course at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club will open to the public on May 11 as part of the easing of social restrictions.

___

The three biggest names in men’s pole vault will compete against each other in a rare sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. And they’ll do it from their own backyards.

Video links will connect world record holder Armand Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie.

World Athletics calls it “The Ultimate Garden Clash” and will stream it on social media.

Duplantis will be in Louisiana, Kendricks in Mississippi and Lavillenie in France.

Their challenge is to clear the most 5-meter jumps within 30 minutes. The athletes agreed on the format because adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place.

Duplantis broke Lavillenie’s world record in February. He cleared 6.17 meters and then 6.18 on consecutive weekends.

World Athletics says it’s looking to hold Ultimate Garden Clash competitions in other events.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

