The Latest: Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practice

May 19, 2020 4:48 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus’ training center after a 10-week absence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leaders.

Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.

Ronaldo has not been alongside his teammates since helping Juventus to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8. He flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after that.

Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume playing on June 13.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

